Look of the Day
December 28, 2011
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle hit the opening gala of Florence's Gucci Museum in the label's '70s-inspired shift and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress outshines the rest in a rich black and gold ensemble.
December 28, 2011
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow accepted her Bambi Award in a plunging Elie Saab column and a diamond choker.
December 28, 2011
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce stepped out in an electric blue Roberto Cavalli tunic, the designer's striped blazer and peep-toe Louboutins at her Pulse fragrance launch.
December 28, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At Fred Segal, Richie unveiled the House of Harlow 1960 pop-up shop in the label's edgy accessories and a billowy Halston dress.
December 28, 2011
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart vamped it up in a high-slit J. Mendel column, sapphire Neil Lane cocktail ring and suede Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
