Look of the Day
December 27, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively was the guest of honor at an N.Y.C. Chanel dinner in a dress from the design house and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of Chanel's Mademoiselle handbags did white right in a pretty head-to-toe pairing.
December 27, 2011
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel arrived for The Late Show with David Letterman in a knee-length Victoria Beckham sheath and cutout Blonde Ambition booties.
December 27, 2011
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger walked the Unknown red carpet in a lace Dolce & Gabbana mini and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
December 27, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball, Washington chose a peek-a-boo Donna Karan confection accented with an ivory clutch and patent leather pumps.
December 27, 2011
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow picked a belted Yigal Azrouel design and Jimmy Choo sandals for a Beverly Hills book signing.
