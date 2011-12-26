Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 26, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Flaunting one of our favorite trends of the year, Emma Stone combined a crimson Giambattista Valli sweater with a fuchsia miniskirt and metallic Salvatore Ferragamo box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT No one did colorblock like Emma! We love the way her clashing hues harmonized perfectly.
-
December 26, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For a Gucci cocktail party, Wilde dressed head-to-toe in the label, choosing a daring cobalt, jade and black jumpsuit.
-
December 26, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the DKNY Sun Soiree in a pleated four-tone maxidress from the label.
-
December 26, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE While in Dubai, Kardashian paired a citron L'Wren Scott blouse with a turquoise pencil skirt from the designer.
-
December 26, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. bash, Saldana layered a hot pink Prabal Gurung tunic over an embellished tee and kelly green skirt by the brand.
December 26, 20111 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Flaunting one of our favorite trends of the year, Emma Stone combined a crimson Giambattista Valli sweater with a fuchsia miniskirt and metallic Salvatore Ferragamo box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT No one did colorblock like Emma! We love the way her clashing hues harmonized perfectly.
WHY WE LOVE IT No one did colorblock like Emma! We love the way her clashing hues harmonized perfectly.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM