Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 25, 2011
1. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton dropped by SiriusXM's Manhattan studios in an LBD from Amen.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leather accents and a painted-on fit made the most of the actress's curves.
December 25, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE While in Manhattan, Palermo matched a long navy cardigan to over-the-knee boots and finished the look with black jeans and a luxe tailored jacket.
December 25, 2011
3. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush attended the Charity: Water benefit in a tangerine top and brilliant draped print skirt.
December 25, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth walked to a meeting in a Vanessa Bruno tunic and boots paired with skinny jeans and a Prada purse.
December 25, 2011
5. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren attended a gala in Berlin sporting a ruched satin sheath, opaque tights and peep-toe heels.
December 25, 2011
