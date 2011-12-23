Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 23, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene unveiled the DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign in a look from the line.
WHY WE LOVE IT A plush red jacket was a glam (and snuggly!) alternative to a basic black coat.
-
December 23, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes celebrated her birthday in a Holmes & Yang satin jumpsuit layered over a lace blouse and accented with T-strap heels.
-
December 23, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hit the sidewalks in skinny gray jeans and a matching sweater topped with a plush vest.
-
December 23, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. opening of the Pressed Juicery, Richie paired an asymmetrical skirt and sheer tee with a leather jacket.
-
December 23, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley shopped in Malibu sporting liquid leggings and a strong-shouldered blazer. She finished the look with a plaid scarf, motorcycle boots and a studded Chanel bag.
December 23, 20111 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene unveiled the DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign in a look from the line.
WHY WE LOVE IT A plush red jacket was a glam (and snuggly!) alternative to a basic black coat.
WHY WE LOVE IT A plush red jacket was a glam (and snuggly!) alternative to a basic black coat.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM