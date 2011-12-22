Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2011
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to a homeless shelter in a belted Ralph Lauren design and knee-high Rumba boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT Middleton looked cozy and chic in her festive sweaterdress.
December 22, 2011
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr arrived in Sydney sporting skinny jeans and an oversize tee topped with a mohair cardi.
December 22, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie bundled up for some Beverly Hills shopping in a plush jacket and jeans accessorized with a Celine tote, House of Harlow 1960 boots and a print scarf.
December 22, 2011
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley hit the grocery store in an off-the-shoulder thermal tucked into leather leggings. She finished the look with a Chanel purse and pointy-toe Barbara Bui boots.
December 22, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle strolled Rodeo Drive in an ombre sweater and light denim, accented with suede booties and a studded red bag.
