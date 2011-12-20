Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2011
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes chose a dotted-swiss dress from her Holmes & Yang line for the New York City premiere of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sheer sleeves and an illusion neckline gave the actress's little navy dress a seductive spin.
-
December 20, 2011
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Sun Military Awards in a strapless black velvet Alexander McQueen gown and diamond-and-ruby jewelry.
-
December 20, 2011
3. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton went bright for the New York premiere of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in a beaded and feathered patchwork minidress from Emilio Pucci and bright violet Louboutins. She added gold spike earrings from Anita Ko.
-
December 20, 2011
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara strolled the stage at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a two-tone dress from Rodarte for Open Ceremony.
-
December 20, 2011
5. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE Morrison hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in a curve-conscious navy and black sheath from Stella McCartney.
December 20, 20111 of 5
