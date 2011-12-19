Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2011
1. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Helen Mirren stepped out for the British Comedy Awards in a celestial Dolce & Gabbana sheath and black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked every inch a star in one of the year's hottest trends.
December 19, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley shopped N.Y.C. in a berry coat and leather leggings that she accessorized with a studded Chanel tote and embellished Alaia boots.
December 19, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba topped a high-neck LWD with a fitted blazer and chain-strap bag while out with her family in West Hollywood.
December 19, 2011
4. Charlene WittstockWHAT SHE WORE The princess was honored at Berlin's Ein Herz fur Kinder ceremony in a strapless aubergine gown.
December 19, 2011
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson exited an L.A. salon in a black knit, floral maxiskirt and leather boots.
Helen Mirren
