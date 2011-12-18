Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2011
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum arrived at The Water Project's Ripple Effect benefit in a sequin Naven design, accessorized with Chopard cluster diamond earrings and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
-
December 18, 2011
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE In London, Moss lunched out in a furry jacket, bow blouse, black trousers and suede stilettos.
-
December 18, 2011
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood exited L.A.'s Chateau Marmont in a knee-length Roland Mouret sheath, red Edie Parker minaudiere and satin Ferragamo peep-toes.
-
December 18, 2011
4. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe toasted her spring collection in a white column that she styled with a black blazer, layered Chanel chains and a wide cuff.
-
December 18, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton headed to work in a royal blue double-breasted coat, which she accented with a printed Beulah London scarf, knee-high Russell and Bromley boots and a black Modalu tote.
December 18, 20111 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum arrived at The Water Project's Ripple Effect benefit in a sequin Naven design, accessorized with Chopard cluster diamond earrings and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM