Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 17, 2011
1. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton greeted fans at the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol premiere in a metallic Naeem Khan minidress and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
-
December 17, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively layered a beaded overcoat over a navy blouse, skinny pants and suede boots at the opening of the Grand Central Terminal's Apple store.
-
December 17, 2011
3. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian attended the opening of The Mirage's Kardashian Khaos shop in a long-sleeve Heartloom LBD and platform Louboutins.
-
December 17, 2011
4. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning hit the red carpet at the We Bought a Zoo premiere in a laser-cut Louis Vuitton dress and the label's cap-toe heels.
-
December 17, 2011
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron exited an L.A. eatery in an indigo and white ensemble topped with a leather jacket. She accessorized with an oversize clutch and snakeskin Reed Krakoff sandals.
December 17, 20111 of 5
Paula Patton
WHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton greeted fans at the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol premiere in a metallic Naeem Khan minidress and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM