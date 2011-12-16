Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 16, 2011
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE For the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close premiere, Sandra Bullock suited up in a plunging Alexander McQueen design and added a pave cocktail ring, snakeskin clutch and platform Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked extremely sexy and incredibly chic in a sleek satin ensemble.
December 16, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively whipped up Sprinkles cupcakes to benefit Oxfam in a Gucci ensemble and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
December 16, 2011
3. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis brightened up the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close premiere in a hot pink Raoul column.
December 16, 2011
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron styled her Stella McCartney dress with platinum Harry Winston jewelry and fishnet Manolo Blahnik sandals.
December 16, 2011
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara announced the Golden Globe nominations in a textured David Meister Signature halter dress. Turquoise Tresor drop earrings and nude Casadei platforms completed the look.
