Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2011
1. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Zoe dined at The Sayers Club for her Zoe Media Group launch party in a sequin Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, patent leather clutch and sky-high platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The vintage-loving stylist paid homage to the '70s in a retro burgundy design.
-
December 15, 2011
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson stepped onto David Letterman's stage in a Proenza Schouler printed bustier and teal skirt, accented with gold jewelry and white peep-toes.
-
December 15, 2011
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mara chose a pink Christian Dior dress, textured Miu Miu clutch and metallic pumps.
-
December 15, 2011
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara smoldered at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LBD, carved Fred Leighton ring and Christian Louboutin mary janes.
-
December 15, 2011
5. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman hosted a Belle and Clive bash in a leather and polka dot Valentino dress and pointy-toe Louboutins.
December 15, 20111 of 5
