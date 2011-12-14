Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 14, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway worked a high-neck sheath, satin clutch and pointy-toe heels at the N.Y.C. The Iron Lady premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress complemented her chic LBD with a slick updo and understated accessories.
December 14, 2011
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale feted her Flaunt cover in an asymmetrical Michael Kors jersey dress, Chopard diamonds and satin Jimmy Choo platforms.
December 14, 2011
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo premiere in Sweden, Mara bared her midriff in a cutout Roksanda Ilincic pantsuit.
December 14, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski hit the premiere of The Iron Lady in a scalloped navy dress and knee-high boots.
December 14, 2011
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde hit the red carpet for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Iron Lady in a puff-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress and leopard print pumps.
