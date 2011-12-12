Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 12, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift stunned at the Nashville Symphony Ball in a Reem Acra design and House of Lavande jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its full tulle skirt and sequined bodice, the singer's gown was fit for a fairy tale.
December 12, 2011
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker hit Spike TV's Video Game Awards in a lace ultra-mini from Nha Khanh accessorized with House of Lavande earrings and bright yellow Jimmy Choos.
December 12, 2011
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood attended the Andrea Bocelli Foundation event in a Preen print dress accented with black diamond studs from Dana Rebecca Designs and matching rings from MEUS Designs.
December 12, 2011
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE For the Andrea Bocelli Foundation benefit, Belle chose a tasseled sequin sheath from Oscar de la Renta and patent Gucci platforms.
December 12, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria made an entrance at the Noble Gift Gala in a draped magenta gown with a dramatic train.
