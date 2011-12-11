Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 11, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel shimmered in a drop-waist Valentino gown and metallic accessories at her N.Y.C. premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The New Year's Eve actress embraced the holiday spirit in a sparkling crystal-encrusted design.
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the launch of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum in a sequin Marchesa LBD, snakeskin clutch and studded Valentino T-straps.
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst accessorized her navy Burberry trench with a quilted Chanel bag and satin pumps at the Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment breakfast.
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE At the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum launch, Danes paired a red hot Valentino cocktail dress with Kara Ackerman Designs earrings, a Melinda Maria ring, black heels and a clutch.
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe feted the Valentino Virtual Museum in the label's embroidered maxidress. She finished the look with statement earrings, a fur stole and patent leather accessories.
