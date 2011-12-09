Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron sat down for an interview with David Letterman in a plunging Antonio Berardi sheath and black Tom Ford lace-ups.
WHY WE LOVE IT Strategic coloblocking emphasized the actress's already stellar curves.
December 9, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the UNICEF Ball, Kruger showed some leg in a sheer Emilio Pucci halter gown. She accessorized with gold earrings, a textured minaudiere and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
December 9, 2011
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie premiered In the Land of Blood and Honey in an asymmetrical Romona Keveza gown and nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
December 9, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie chose a cutout Osman gown and gold Neil Lane jewelry for the UNICEF ball.
December 9, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dined with Mulberry at the Chateau Marmont in the label's olive green shift, chainstrap bag and embellished pumps.
