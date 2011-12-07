Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams made an entrance at the L.A. premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in an embroidered Marchesa gown and diamond studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled front-to-back and head-to-toe in one of this season's hottest party trends.
-
December 7, 2011
2. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of Hugo, Moretz worked a burgundy and camel ensemble that she paired with velvet pumps.
-
December 7, 2011
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried went retro in a beaded Alberta Ferretti flapper dress, Vram for Gray Gallery diamond chains and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Cle de Peau Beaute spring collection launch.
-
December 7, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto took in the Chanel Paris-Bombay Show in the label's iridescent confection and peep-toe Roger Vivier booties.
-
December 7, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton attended a concert at The Royal Albert Hall in a lace minidress and black accessories.
December 7, 20111 of 5
