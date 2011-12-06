Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 6, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE At the New Year's Eve premiere, Lea Michele shimmered in a Valentino gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT A glamorous design and retro waves transformed the Glee lead into Hollywood siren.
-
December 6, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived at the BTF Honors dinner in a vintage LBD and black accessories.
-
December 6, 2011
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. Revlon launch, Wilde topped a polka-dot skirt with a floral-accented blouse and added a House of Lavande ring.
-
December 6, 2011
4. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie screened her directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey sporting a black blouse and floor-length Ralph Lauren Collection skirt. She finished the look with golden Ofira jewelry.
-
December 6, 2011
5. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood hit the American Country Awards in a tulle Maria Lucia Hohan minidress, a Swarovski cuff and clutch and colorblock sandals.
December 6, 2011
