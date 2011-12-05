Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway worked a strapless Giambattista Valli gown at the Kennedy Center Honors. Vintage Fred Leighton jewelry and black accessories completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The newly-engaged actress flaunted her fresh bridal glow in a chic and sophisticated design.
-
December 5, 2011
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At Billboard's Women in Music bash, Swift debuted her new bangs in a belted Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and nude heels.
-
December 5, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stepped out for the March of Dimes Luncheon in a full-skirted Thakoon design, gold Lizzy Couture bangles, a Diane von Furstenberg clutch and spiked Brian Atwood pumps.
-
December 5, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana feted the Trevor Project in a crocheted suede shift from Rena Lange, Irene Neuwirth earrings, a leather clutch, Jack Vartanian ring and ankle-strap Louboutins.
-
December 5, 2011
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt accessorized a fuchsia Notte by Marchesa column with Neil Lane diamonds and a metallic miniaudiere at the Kennedy Center Honors.
December 5, 20111 of 5
