Look of the Day
December 4, 2011
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr arrived at the Sydney Louis Vuitton Maison in the label's printed dress, a jeweled clutch and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel embraced the design's sexy retro vibe with bold red lips and vintage-inspired accessories.
December 4, 2011
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel arrived at BBC Radio 1 in a peach ensemble that she styled with cat-eye shades, a wool coat and cobalt Tod's Signature tote.
December 4, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton walked to work in a tweed trench. Gold danglers, a black tote and suede boots completed the look.
December 4, 2011
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham shopped London in her own striped design, a chainstrap bag and platform pumps.
December 4, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted the new Paris Burberry boutique in a belted trench, high-slit skirt and ankle-strap wedges.
