Look of the Day
December 3, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo feted the British Fashion Awards in a plumed Matthew Williamson dress, Asprey jewelry, Topshop booties and a vintage bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! A bold blue clutch and eye-catching heels added drama to the star's standout design.
December 3, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Alba paired red hot Kate Spade New York jeans with a cuffed blazer and accessorized with a Giles & Brother necklace, Lizzy Couture bangles, a black Coach tote and leather booties.
December 3, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss dropped by London's Groucho Club in head-to-toe black.
December 3, 2011
4. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe arrived at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in a sequin-trimmed maxidress and diamond accessories.
December 3, 2011
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani strolled London in a polka dot sweater, cat-eye shades, a miniskirt and knee-high boots.
Olivia Palermo
