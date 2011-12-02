Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 2, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana arrived at the Beat the Odds Awards in a striped Giambattista Valli pencil skirt, ivory top, gold Joan Hornig danglers, a skinny Melinda Maria bangle and ruched peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress contrasted her bold print skirt with a pretty puff-sleeve blouse.
December 2, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker previewed Christie's Elizabeth Taylor Collection her own LBD and pointy-toe heels.
December 2, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley helped open Burberry's Paris flagship store in the label's peacock blue design and woven accessories.
December 2, 2011
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt hosted a Just Fabulous bash in a slim Tom Ford suit that she accessorized with Jessica Paster's satin pumps.
December 2, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At Louis Vuitton's Sydney boutique launch, Blanchett styled the label's floral confection with white stilettos.
