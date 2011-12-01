Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2011
1. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Felicity Jones made an entrance at the Britannia Awards in a strapless Moschino gown, sequin clutch and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style chameleon showed she can do long and glam as well as short and sweet in a dramatic black design.
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry worked a lace Dolce & Gabbana design and diamond danglers at the Grammy Nominations Concert.
3. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE At the Britannia Awards, The actress paired a white Marchesa confection with a reptile clutch, platinum Neil Lane jewelry and metallic Brian Atwood pumps.
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr helped open the South Coast Plaza Victoria's Secret store in a belted column and strappy sandals.
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum styled her botanical Balenciaga shift with leopard print Louboutins at an N.Y.C. bash for her fragrance.
