Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 30, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At a CMT bash, the singer styled a red hot design with metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift took her signature scarlet lip to the next level by pairing her pout with a sizzling cocktail dress.
-
November 30, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker feted UNICEF at the annual Snowflake Ball in a plumed Louis Vuitton confection that she paired with the label's calf leather pumps, Fred Leighton earrings and stacked pave bangles.
-
November 30, 2011
3. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones received her Gotham Independent Film Award in a silk crepe Proenza Schouler dress and blush T-straps.
-
November 30, 2011
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale announced the Independent Spirit Award nominees in a lacy Tadashi Shoji minidress and Brian Atwood pumps.
-
November 30, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE In Toronto, Klum launched her fragrance in a crimson Michael Kors suit, gold accessories and snakeskin heels.
November 30, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE At a CMT bash, the singer styled a red hot design with metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift took her signature scarlet lip to the next level by pairing her pout with a sizzling cocktail dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift took her signature scarlet lip to the next level by pairing her pout with a sizzling cocktail dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM