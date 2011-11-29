Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 29, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron walked the Gotham Independent Films Awards red carpet in a plunging Gucci dress that she paired with the label's strappy sandals, a Jennifer Behr headwrap and Fred Leighton chains.
WHY WE LOVE IT Luxe gold accents upped the glam factor of the actress's floaty ensemble.
November 29, 2011
2. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen hit the Gotham Independent Film Awards in an embroidered Valentino dress, satin clutch and stacked Kwiat rings.
November 29, 2011
3. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson smoldered in a cutout Stella McCartney gown at the British Fashion Awards.
November 29, 2011
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE At the British Fashion Awards, Moss worked a fishnet column and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 29, 2011
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham picked up a British Fashion Award in her own black design and diamond studs.
