Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley helped open the Paris Mark & Spencer boutique in a black and white sheath and leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The supermodel accentuated her flawless figure with a contoured design.
-
November 28, 2011
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller hosted Lancel's anniversary bash in a lacy Emilio Pucci LBD and matching black accessories.
-
November 28, 2011
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault played up her waist with a belted knit dress at the Australian Puss in Boots premiere. Winged Daniela Villegas earrings and sky-high pumps completed the look.
-
November 28, 2011
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz styled leather pants with a single-breasted blazer and pointy-toe heels at the Deep Blue Sea DVD launch.
-
November 28, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. stroll, Kerr topped her striped sweater and cuffed khaki pants with a leather motorcycle jacket. She accessorized with a burgundy Celine tote and suede booties.
