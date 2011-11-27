Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2011
1. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE Gisele Bundchen helped open Brazil's Pantene Institute Experience in a blazer-topped dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Signature color alert! The model loves showing off her amazing body in a crisp white sheath.
-
November 27, 2011
2. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska screened The Artist in a navy Roland Mouret dress and ballet flats.
-
November 27, 2011
3. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga unveiled her holiday pop-up store at Barneys in a hoop-skirted custom Chanel ensemble.
-
November 27, 2011
4. Carolyn MurphyWHAT SHE WORE The model stepped inside Gaga's Workshop at Barneys New York in a belted botanical sheath.
-
November 27, 2011
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the N.Y.C. streets in a cropped blazer over a silk blouse and denim trousers. A leather Givenchy bag and purple pumps completed the look.
November 27, 2011
