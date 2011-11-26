Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 26, 2011
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara wowed at the London Happy Feet 2 premiere in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress, leopard print Lemaresca clutch and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The brunet beauty enhanced her natural glow with a rich color palette.
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani cheered on husband Gavin Rossdale's band at the appropriately-named Bush Hall in a black and navy ensemble and leather T-straps.
3. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton attended the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a Viktor & Rolf tuxedo jacket, studded Balmain top, black leather pants and pointy-toe Louboutins.
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow exited a London eatery in a Celine sweater and a taupe skirt.
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Outside Broadway's An Evening With Patti Lupone And Mandy Patinkin, Danes covered up her print dress with a knee-length coat, finishing the look with a tan clutch and platform peep-toes.
