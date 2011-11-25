Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 25, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Heidi Klum feted her Wildlife jewelry line for QVC in a belted pencil skirt that she styled with a white button-down and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel mixed prints like a pro in a chic safari-inspired ensemble.
November 25, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning was honored at the Children at Heart Gala in an embellished blush shift and sparkling slip-ons.
November 25, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss arrived for London's The Hope Variety Show in head-to-toe black and a leopard print clutch.
November 25, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton skated on a London rink in a white coat, skinny jeans and black accessories.
November 25, 2011
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE At the launch party for The Black Eyed Peas Experience, Fergie topped a gold-flecked skirt with a black blazer, finishing the look with dangling earrings and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
