Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORECharlize Theron screened Young Adult in an illusion neckline Christian Dior cocktail dress, vintage Fred Leighton jewels and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress kept it short and sweet in a not-so-basic black shift.
-
November 24, 2011
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara stepped out for the BeLive Anniversary Celebration in a gold Roberto Cavalli design. Diamond Le Vian earrings, a studded Lemaresca clutch and metallic peep-toes completed the look.
-
November 24, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At Fred Segal, Richie unveiled the House of Harlow 1960 pop-up shop in the label's edgy accessories and a sequin Halston dress.
-
November 24, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr shopped N.Y.C. in leather pants and a wool blazer, accessorized with a burgundy Celine tote and ballet flats.
-
November 24, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez hosted an American Music Awards after-party in a feathered Emilio Pucci minidress and silver Jimmy Choo pumps.
November 24, 20111 of 5
Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORECharlize Theron screened Young Adult in an illusion neckline Christian Dior cocktail dress, vintage Fred Leighton jewels and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress kept it short and sweet in a not-so-basic black shift.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress kept it short and sweet in a not-so-basic black shift.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM