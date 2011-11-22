Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 22, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively attended the opening of Gaga's Workshop at Barneys New York in a slim Elie Saab suit and pave jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Peek-a-boo lace panels and a bright hue amped up the actress's high wattage design.
November 22, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba worked a belted Carolina Herrera cocktail dress, Swarovski Crystallized pendant necklace, embellished Daniel Swarovski clutch and snakeskin Barbara Bui pumps at Swarovski Elements' Rodeo Drive lighting ceremony.
November 22, 2011
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE The Mirror Mirror actress took in the opening night performance of Broadway's Seminar in a colorful Carven print dress that she styled with a metallic bag and bow-topped heels, each from Mulberry.
November 22, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce flaunted her baby bump in a gold-accented Roberto Cavalli gown at the Live at Roseland: Elements of 4 screening.
November 22, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz arrived at the Hugo premiere in a corseted Dolce & Gabbana confection and jeweled Sergio Rossi sandals.
