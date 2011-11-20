Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2011
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a single-shoulder dress, strappy Jimmy Choos and BaubleBar earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight Saga star embodied the season's hottest color in a festive little red dress.
November 20, 2011
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts dropped by the Men of the Year bash in a sleek tomato sheath from ASOS.
November 20, 2011
3. Anna FarisWHAT SHE WORE Faris attended the GQ Men of the Year party in a scarlet full-skirted Preen dress with an embroidered bodice.
November 20, 2011
4. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE For the MoMA Film Benefit, Zehetner worked a bright Calvin Klein Collection strapless minidress with accessories from the brand.
November 20, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie walked the green carpet at the Baby2Baby Winter Wonderland benefit in a crimson Stella McCartney sweater and peplum skirt. She finished the look with Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and a House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
