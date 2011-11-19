Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 19, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Freida Pinto attended a L'Oreal party in a golden Ralph Lauren Blue Label gown topped by a Balmain jacket.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked lit from within in her rich gilded ensemble.
November 19, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde selected jewelry from the N.Y.C. Swarovski store in a shimmering Christian Cota dress.
November 19, 2011
3. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE In Mexico City, Hayek promoted Puss in Boots sporting a skirt suit with a metallic top and sexy T-strap sandals.
November 19, 2011
4. Lara StoneWHAT SHE WORE The face of Calvin Klein Collection wore the brand head-to-toe at the MoMA Film Benefit.
November 19, 2011
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the GQ Men of the Year bash, Washington chose a sparkly Prabal Gurung minidress and peep-toe heels.
