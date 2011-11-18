Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 18, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Beijing, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the 70th anniversary of Coach in Stella McCartney.
WHY WE LOVE IT A spectacular curved hemline showcased some of the world's best legs.
November 18, 2011
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Sporting yet another neon hue, Reed attended the opening of the N.Y.C. Wired store in Jenni Kayne.
November 18, 2011
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE For the GQ Men of the Year party, Biel chose an eye-catching Antonio Berardi sheath with embellished shoulders.
November 18, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene brought Breaking Dawn, Part One to Toronto in a draped two-tone dress from Narciso Rodriguez.
November 18, 2011
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly dropped by an L.A. bash in a print shift from Versus.
