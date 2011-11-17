Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 17, 2011
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed chose a Michael Kors gown for the Cinema Society premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part One. She accessorized with black sapphire hoops from M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza.
WHY WE LOVE IT The onscreen vamp was vibrant in an acid-bright gown with sexy cutouts at the waist.
-
November 17, 2011
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the Cinema Society screening of Breaking Dawn, Part One in a two-tone custom gown from Donna Karan.
-
November 17, 2011
3. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley wowed in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress at the L.A. premiere of The Descendants.
-
November 17, 2011
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part One, Stewart toughened up her floor-sweeping Roberto Cavalli gown with a leather belt and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
-
November 17, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana celebrated the opening of a new Beverly Hills Michael Kors boutique in a marigold sheath and cocoa accessories, all from the designer. She finished the look with Jack Vartanian jewelry.
November 17, 20111 of 5
Nikki Reed
WHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed chose a Michael Kors gown for the Cinema Society premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part One. She accessorized with black sapphire hoops from M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza.
WHY WE LOVE IT The onscreen vamp was vibrant in an acid-bright gown with sexy cutouts at the waist.
WHY WE LOVE IT The onscreen vamp was vibrant in an acid-bright gown with sexy cutouts at the waist.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM