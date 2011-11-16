Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 16, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone honored Pedro Almodovar at the MoMA Film Benefit in a Chanel column and the label's chainstrap bag and black pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a work of art! The actress stole the show in a dramatic print.
November 16, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively attended the MoMA Film Benefit in a tweed Chanel design, stacked bangles and leather booties.
November 16, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle celebrated the relaunch of Chopard's Costa Mesa boutique in the label's diamond jewelry and a magenta Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress.
November 16, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE For the MoMA bash, Kerr complemented her sculpted Peter Pilotto design with a mirrored roll clutch and mesh Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
November 16, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen styled an asymmetrical Chanel dress with the label's black accessories at the MoMA Film Benefit.
November 16, 20111 of 5
