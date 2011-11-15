WHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart vamped it up in a sequin J. Mendel column, sapphire Neil Lane cocktail ring and suede Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.



WHY WE LOVE IT Bella's got some legs on her! The actress flaunted her toned gams in a design with a thigh-high slit.