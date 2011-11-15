Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2011
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart vamped it up in a sequin J. Mendel column, sapphire Neil Lane cocktail ring and suede Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bella's got some legs on her! The actress flaunted her toned gams in a design with a thigh-high slit.
-
November 15, 2011
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried arrived at the CFDA Awards in an ostrich feather-plumed Prabal Gurung LWD and mesh stilettos.
-
November 15, 2011
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the L.A. Twilight premiere in a red hot custom Donna Karan gown and edgy Stephen Webster jewels.
-
November 15, 2011
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the New York CFDA event, the actress slipped into a blush Calvin Klein Collection cocktail dress and added ankle-strap sandals.
-
November 15, 2011
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended the Worldwide Orphans Foundation Gala in a Calvin Klein Collection black blouse and sculpted pencil skirt. She completed the look with a metallic roll clutch, pointy-toe pumps and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
November 15, 20111 of 5
Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart vamped it up in a sequin J. Mendel column, sapphire Neil Lane cocktail ring and suede Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bella's got some legs on her! The actress flaunted her toned gams in a design with a thigh-high slit.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bella's got some legs on her! The actress flaunted her toned gams in a design with a thigh-high slit.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM