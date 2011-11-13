Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2011
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie greeted fans at the Grove in a silk Winter Kate print dress, snakeskin House of Harlow clutch and satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star stayed true to her boho-chic aesthetic by mixing an easy dress with glam accessories.
-
November 13, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Movado bash,Washington topped her lace Madewell dress with a safari-inspired blazer and added suede Jerome C. Rousseau peep-toes.
-
November 13, 2011
3. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron celebrated the launch of Movado's latest designs in the label's watch, a black and white ensemble and leather lace-ups.
-
November 13, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana walked the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet in a belted Elie Saab column.
-
November 13, 2011
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed arrived for a Twilight press event in a chiffon design and pointy-toe heels.
November 13, 20111 of 5
Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie greeted fans at the Grove in a silk Winter Kate print dress, snakeskin House of Harlow clutch and satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star stayed true to her boho-chic aesthetic by mixing an easy dress with glam accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star stayed true to her boho-chic aesthetic by mixing an easy dress with glam accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM