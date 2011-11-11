Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 11, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow accepted her Bambi Award in a sequin Elie Saab column and a diamond choker.
WHY WE LOVE IT From the brilliant hue to the flawless fit, the actress's green gown gave us much to envy.
November 11, 2011
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Wiig worked head-to-toe black including a floor-sweeping Theyskens’ Theory skirt.
November 11, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE For the Museum of Natural History gala, Stone paired a persimmon Carven maxidress with her snakeskin clutch and Jack Vartanian studs.
November 11, 2011
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba struck a pose in a mixed material Armani sheath, floral clutch and patent leather heels at the designer's Milan hotel opening.
November 11, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hosted a charity dinner in a draped Jenny Packham gown and silver platforms.
November 11, 2011
