Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2011
1. Faith HillWHAT SHE WORE Faith Hill turned heads in a white hot Chado Ralph Rucci column and Neil Lane earrings at the Country Music Association Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sultry songstress worked every angle of her peek-a-boo design.
-
November 10, 2011
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood glowed in a sequin Reem Acra gown and satin roll clutch at the CMA Awards.
-
November 10, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dined at Vanessa Bruno's anniversary bash in an embroidered shift and metallic crossbody.
-
November 10, 2011
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin sweetened up the CMA Awards in a ruffled Prabal Gurung design and strappy heels.
-
November 10, 2011
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift made an entrance at the CMA Awards in a tulle J. Mendel confection and diamond jewelry.
November 10, 20111 of 5
