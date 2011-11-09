Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 9, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress dined at a Lanvin bash in the label's fringed cocktail dress, geometric jewels and flat sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana took this season's colorblock trend to new levels of cool in her swingy style.
-
November 9, 2011
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller celebrated the International Medical Corps in a boat-neck Twenty8Twelve romper, gold hoops and cutout heels.
-
November 9, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively helped launch Versace for H&M in an embellished bandage dress that she topped with a tuxedo jacket.
-
November 9, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the BMI Country Awards, Swift paired her sequin Emilio Pucci minidress with a crystal Swarovski miniaudiere and patent leather peep-toes.
-
November 9, 2011
5. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie turned up the heat at the Tokyo Moneyball premiere in a red Atelier Versace slip dress and nude pumps.
November 9, 20111 of 5
Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE The actress dined at a Lanvin bash in the label's fringed cocktail dress, geometric jewels and flat sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana took this season's colorblock trend to new levels of cool in her swingy style.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana took this season's colorblock trend to new levels of cool in her swingy style.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM