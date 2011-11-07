Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 7, 2011
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Amy Adams chose a Gucci design for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT How sweet! The actress set off her strawberry locks in a shimmering blush chiffon gown.
November 7, 2011
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon honored Clint Eastwood at LACMA's Art + Film Gala in a one-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs cocktail dress and black accessories.
November 7, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a white Marchesa confection, Swarovski drop earrings, a bright red clutch and embellished Casadei platforms.
November 7, 2011
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Art + Film Gala, Wilde took the plunge in a red Gucci column. Sapphire Sutra statement earrings and a crystal Rene Caovilla miniaudiere completed the look.
November 7, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At Audi's AFI Film Fest, Williams screened My Week with Marilyn in a sweetheart neckline Oscar de la Renta design and satin Jimmy Choo sandals.
