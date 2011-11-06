Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried worked a cap sleeve Marios Schwab dress and black pumps in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT A femme fatale onscreen and off, the In Time actress dressed to kill in a figure-flaunting LBD.
-
November 6, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst exited a Good Morning America interview in a Chloe floral dress and military jacket accessorized with a textured Chanel purse and cap-toe heels.
-
November 6, 2011
3. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE The model turned heads at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in a beaded Naeem Khan halter gown.
-
November 6, 2011
4. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies arrived at the L'Oreal Paris Legends Gala in a hot pink dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
November 6, 2011
5. Candice SwanepoelWHAT SHE WORE The Victoria's Secret Angel emerged from New York's PIX 11 Morning News studio in a belted Olcay Gulsen LWD. A wool coat, chain-strap bag and leather sandals completed the look.
November 6, 2011
