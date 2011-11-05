Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 5, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo made an entrance at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in a corseted Rochas design, blush Giorgio Armani stole, Carrera y Carrera earrings, a jeweled miniaudiere and suede Charlotte Olympia platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star embraced the vintage vibe of her dress by complementing it with retro-inspired accessories.
November 5, 2011
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian visited an Australian talk show in a fringed LWD and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos.
November 5, 2011
3. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga exited a London theater in a Michael Kors fox fur coat, sparkling jewelry and nude Louboutins.
November 5, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Bosworth styled skinny jeans with her button-down blouse, chain-strap bag and leather boots.
November 5, 2011
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Before switching into sneakers, Stewart paired her net overlay Marios Schwab cocktail dress with velvet Brian Atwood pumps at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
