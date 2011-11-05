WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo made an entrance at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in a corseted Rochas design, blush Giorgio Armani stole, Carrera y Carrera earrings, a jeweled miniaudiere and suede Charlotte Olympia platforms.



WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star embraced the vintage vibe of her dress by complementing it with retro-inspired accessories.