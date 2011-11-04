Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 4, 2011
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts hit the AFI Festival screening of J. Edgar in a sequin Stella McCartney gown. Gold Cartier jewelry and embellished sandals completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Daring slits, a plunging neckline and head-to-toe shimmer made for an ultra-sexy ensemble.
November 4, 2011
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele feted Christian Louboutin's book launch in the designer's sky-high heels, a contoured Versus by Versace LWD, Baccarat earrings, a Sethi Couture ring Kotur clutch.
November 4, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball, Washington chose a peek-a-boo Donna Karan confection accented with an ivory clutch and patent leather pumps.
November 4, 2011
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart stepped onto The Tonight Show's stage in a strapless Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress and black Jimmy Choo heels.
November 4, 2011
5. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Rum Diary in a metallic Alessandra Rich column and nude peep-toes.
Naomi Watts
