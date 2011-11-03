WHAT SHE WORE For the Avon Global Voices for Change Awards, Ashley Greene slipped into a slinky Donna Karan design and added sapphire Kwiat jewels, an inlaid Kilian Hennessy clutch and pointy-toe heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT From her bombshell waves to her thigh-high slit, the Twilight star channeled a classic Hollywood vixen in N.Y.C.