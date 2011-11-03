Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE For the Avon Global Voices for Change Awards, Ashley Greene slipped into a slinky Donna Karan design and added sapphire Kwiat jewels, an inlaid Kilian Hennessy clutch and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her bombshell waves to her thigh-high slit, the Twilight star channeled a classic Hollywood vixen in N.Y.C.
-
November 3, 2011
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. stroll, Beyonce paired skinny jeans with a red blazer and accessorized with a printed Alexander McQueen scarf and lace-up Alain Quilici booties.
-
November 3, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived for the L'Oreal Legends Gala in a bias-cut Ralph Lauren Collection gown, gold jewelry and a textured miniaudiere.
-
November 3, 2011
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton toured a UNICEF emergency supply center in an L.K. Bennett coat and suede accessories.
-
November 3, 2011
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried paired a watercolor Michael Angel sheath with satin Lanvin pumps for an In Time press event in Madrid.
