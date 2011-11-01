Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 1, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE The well-suited actress hit the red carpet in an electric blue ensemble and Sergio Rossi pumps for the London premiere of In Time.
WHY WE LOVE IT Amanda Seyfried shined bright in a chic and affordable H&M design.
November 1, 2011
2. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE In India, Lady Gaga styled her burgundy ensemble with sky-high Louboutins.
November 1, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker greeted fans at a Sydney I Don't Know How She Does It press event in a colorful Vera Wang sheath, accented with beads and white pumps.
November 1, 2011
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed worked an embroidered Alice by Temperley LBD and ruffled booties at the Rome International Film Festival.
November 1, 2011
5. Noomi RapaceWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Rome Film Festival premiere of Babycall in a draped Giambattista Valli column, embellished Christian Louboutin platforms, Bulgari diamonds and the label's enamel clutch.
