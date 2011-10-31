Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2011
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the red carpet in a plunging Maria Lucia Hohan gown at the Rome International Film Festival screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! Nikki Reed vamped it up in a seriously sexy design.
October 31, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived at the Susan G. Komen Honoring the Promise benefit in an embroidered Marc Jacobs design that she accented with a beaded clutch, stacked rings and satin peep-toes.
October 31, 2011
3. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE Ferrera sizzled in a red Nicole Miller shift and velvet platforms outside London's West End production of Chicago.
October 31, 2011
4. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal premiered Hysteria at the Rome International Film Festival in a jersey Alexander McQueen column and Bulgari diamonds.
October 31, 2011
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE In Nashville, Swift launched her fragrance sporting a silk Ted Baker print dress, teardrop danglers and black heels.
