Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 30, 2011
1. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Cat Deeley sparkled at a Chanel bash in a disco-inspired dress that she paired with a suede clutch and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The British blonde did monochromatic right by mixing silver tones and textures.
October 30, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE The actress topped her ivory miniskirt with a ruffled turtleneck and added an art deco clutch and black pumps at an L.A. Chanel event.
October 30, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hit the pavement en route to her London office in a black ensemble that she layered with a printed scarf and cobalt coat.
October 30, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At Macy's, Palermo stepped out in a velvet Giambattista Valli for Impulse dress. She teamed the LBD with silver Zara brogues and a sequin Mango bag.
October 30, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria braved the N.Y.C. rain in a billowy blouse, knee-length skirt and satin stilettos.
