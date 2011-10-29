Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 29, 2011
1. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Thandie Newton stepped out in aqua Nicholas Kirkwood stilettos and a mixed material Giles dress for the opening night of Death and the Maiden.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress pumped up the volume on her eye-catching design with bright heels.
October 29, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived at a Burberry event in maroon leather pants that she paired with a cable knit sweater, gold jewelry, a structured tote and suede boots.
October 29, 2011
3. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard worked a colorblock Roksanda Illincic design at the Hollywood Film Awards Gala.
October 29, 2011
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At a Chanel bash, Steinfeld dined in the label’s military-inspired minidress, seashell clutch and patent leather shoes.
October 29, 2011
5. Fan BingbingWHAT SHE WORE The actress wowed at the Tokyo International Film Festival in an off-the-shoulder Jason Wu ensemble and sparkling Louboutins.
